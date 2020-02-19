Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 1,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 184,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.68. 7,184,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,090,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.71. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The stock has a market cap of $334.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

