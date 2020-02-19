Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 1,450 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 4,639,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,230. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

