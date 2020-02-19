Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41,905.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $41,905.00 and $27,482.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00733844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000361 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

