Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of SPR opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $100.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

