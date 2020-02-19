Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SFM opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

