Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,871,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,587,909 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $367,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Square by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.89.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. 9,100,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,326. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.27, a P/E/G ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.26. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.