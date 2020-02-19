Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.89.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -686.78, a PEG ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Square by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

