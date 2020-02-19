SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April by 969.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 202,075 shares during the last quarter.

BAPR traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,534. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF April has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

