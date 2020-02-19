SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,672,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,441,700,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,919,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,482,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $143.18 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,077 shares of company stock worth $9,121,615. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

