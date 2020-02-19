SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $253,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of UDEC remained flat at $$27.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.