SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,705 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,797 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 773.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,015 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.14. 6,348,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,676,091. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

