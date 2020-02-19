SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,559 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,853,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 787,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,312. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $119.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.77.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1267 dividend. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.