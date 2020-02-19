SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 729,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,350,000 after acquiring an additional 282,697 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.00. The stock had a trading volume of 561,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,492. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $61.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

