SSR Mining (SSRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

