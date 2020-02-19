Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,437,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,260,000 after purchasing an additional 185,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,584 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $90.14. The company had a trading volume of 367,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,108. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

