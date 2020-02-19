State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 849,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,573,000 after purchasing an additional 188,371 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 318,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,920 shares of company stock worth $5,252,817. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of STX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. 17,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

