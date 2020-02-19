State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Knowles worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Knowles by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Knowles by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,920. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other Knowles news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

