State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ALLETE by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 639,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ALLETE by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $88.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.17%.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

