State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,971,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,983,000 after purchasing an additional 423,940 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,696,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,246,000 after buying an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $3,530,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. 7,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

