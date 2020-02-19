State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,259 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,476,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 386,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 129,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. 20,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

