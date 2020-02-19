State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,770 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of ABM Industries worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,999,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,980,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 64,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

