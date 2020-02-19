State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 550 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent Biosolutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,510.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 733.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $447,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,962.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,489 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

EBS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,042. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Emergent Biosolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

