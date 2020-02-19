State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AAR were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AAR by 27.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $798,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,560 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Benchmark started coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

AAR stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

