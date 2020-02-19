State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in OMNOVA Solutions were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 144,264 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE OMN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,322. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

