State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 180,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.02. 19,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,344. The stock has a market cap of $583.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

