State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,885 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 805.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 112.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

PGRE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,309. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. Paramount Group Inc has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $15.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 16,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $222,409.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,222,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katharina Otto-Bernstein purchased 33,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $450,066.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,164,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,103,853.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

