State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.21 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company had a trading volume of 121,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 118.52 and a beta of 1.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.