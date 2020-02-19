State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 110,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of K12 by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of K12 by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get K12 alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NYSE:LRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $702.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.21 million. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.