State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Healthequity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Healthequity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthequity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Healthequity by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthequity by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.03. 62,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.