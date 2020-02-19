State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,708 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 370,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,294. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens cut their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

