State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $4.72 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.