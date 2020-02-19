State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 7,537 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.44. 23,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,579. Guardant Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.37 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $42,055.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,017 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

