State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 306 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MTD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.86.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,653.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total value of $164,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $16,894,570 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $17.27 on Wednesday, hitting $769.51. 6,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,764. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $638.92 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $796.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $731.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The business had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

