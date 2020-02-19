State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 96,992 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,992 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,475,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,843,000 after purchasing an additional 659,885 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,946,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 531,079 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,846,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,639,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,982,000 after buying an additional 1,500,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. 135,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $440,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

