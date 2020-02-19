State Street Corp Acquires 9,073 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

State Street Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.28% of Domino’s Pizza worth $394,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,681,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $3.65 on Wednesday, reaching $299.43. 31,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.03 and a 200-day moving average of $267.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.54.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total transaction of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

