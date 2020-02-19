State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697,808 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.92% of Hanesbrands worth $317,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hanesbrands by 496.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 270.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at $13,860,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $13,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 2,177,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,730,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

