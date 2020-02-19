State Street Corp Buys 149,019 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,678,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,019 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of State Street Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. State Street Corp owned 5.76% of Johnson & Johnson worth $22,125,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,350,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,408,000 after purchasing an additional 575,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. The company has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.