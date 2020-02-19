State Street Corp Has $336.78 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 407,275 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.78% of OGE Energy worth $336,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.39. 35,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

