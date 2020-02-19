State Street Corp Has $355.57 Million Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Seattle Genetics worth $355,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $3,261,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $2,096,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,916 shares of company stock worth $13,563,401. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Guggenheim downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.97. 15,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,058. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.44 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.45.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

