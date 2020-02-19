State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells $539,601.66 in Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
State Street stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. 1,948,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.
STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
See Also: Balance Sheet
