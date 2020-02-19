State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells $539,601.66 in Stock

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,445.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

State Street stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. 1,948,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,683,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in State Street by 63.0% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $206,390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.73.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.