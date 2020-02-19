State Street Corp Raises Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Uber Technologies worth $346,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $161,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 3,604,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $107,223,432.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,163,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,602,671.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 32,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $972,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,288,962 shares of company stock valued at $779,545,191.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. 11,789,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,346,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.95. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.96.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.