State Street Corp Sells 19,557 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,019,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.11% of TD Ameritrade worth $299,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 34,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.67. 96,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.95.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

