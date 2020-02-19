Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,541,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 755% from the previous session’s volume of 180,302 shares.The stock last traded at $2.25 and had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MITO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.