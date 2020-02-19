Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.88

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and traded as high as $35.80. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 127,470 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 million and a PE ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

