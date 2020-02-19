Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

