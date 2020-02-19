Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,243 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 25,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth $2,657,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NIO by 672.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 192,359 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIO by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 58,268,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,343,408. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

