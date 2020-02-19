Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $126,000 in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Puxin by 135.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 203,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NEW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puxin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

NYSE NEW traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,486. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $673.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.35 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 129.24%.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

