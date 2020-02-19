Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Sells $24,342.00 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $24,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,421,732.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00.

Shares of NYSE STC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 82,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $44.49.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,237,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 311,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,699,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,658,000 after buying an additional 196,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 146,713 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 137,900 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

