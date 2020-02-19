Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 26,659 call options on the company. This is an increase of 989% compared to the typical volume of 2,449 call options.

Shares of KR opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 91,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,482,000 after buying an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kroger by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kroger by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,939,000 after buying an additional 1,065,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

