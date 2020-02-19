Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 14,044 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,044 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMHC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,550. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMHC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

